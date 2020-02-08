Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.89% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 748,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

UEPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

