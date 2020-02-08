NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,791 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of NetApp worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in NetApp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Standpoint Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

