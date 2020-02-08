NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NTAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.24.

NTAP traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.34. 1,243,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,744. NetApp has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,671 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,592,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,405,000 after purchasing an additional 570,720 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 483,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,247,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

