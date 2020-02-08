NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ NBSE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.28. 133,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,547. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of NeuBase Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

