Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $102.00.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.46.
NBIX traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $103.98. 519,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,544. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.
In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $579,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,063,704. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
