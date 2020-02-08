Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $102.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $103.98. 519,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,544. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $579,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,063,704. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.