New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Sells 1,463 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 250,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $47,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 374,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $70,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,678,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,010,734. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $398.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

