New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $72.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James raised shares of New Relic from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NEWR traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $62.06. 1,654,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,165. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35. New Relic has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $575,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 44.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 2.8% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 6.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.