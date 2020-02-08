New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

SNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Shares of SNR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 445,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,569. New Senior Investment Group has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $646.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 233,889 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

