New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Trading Down 0.4%

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) shares fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 118.63 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.57), 3,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 1,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50 ($1.57).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 111.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.58 million and a PE ratio of 25.64.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:NSI)

New Star Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Company is a small registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager under the European Union Directive. The Company’s investment policy is to allocate assets to global investment opportunities through investment in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency and other markets.

