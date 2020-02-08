New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $144,000 Stake in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 157.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Verso were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verso by 3,665.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 443,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 327,462 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 203.6% during the third quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 297,542 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 129.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 520,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,886 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 16.2% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 716,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. Verso Corp has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Verso Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

