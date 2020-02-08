New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $324,000 Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Powell Industries worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1,836.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $134.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POWL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Powell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

