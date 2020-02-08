New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $225,000 Investment in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on EBSB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Meridian Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $955.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.61. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 23.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

