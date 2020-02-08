New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Cfra

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) had its target price raised by Cfra from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Times from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.70.

NYSE:NYT traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,626. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.15. New York Times has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.10 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Times will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

In other news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 136,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $4,267,579.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 487,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,218,472.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $2,038,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,830,649.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 472,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

