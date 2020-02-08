New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

NYT stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.42. 2,784,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,626. New York Times has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

In related news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 136,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $4,267,579.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 487,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,218,472.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $2,038,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,830,649.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

