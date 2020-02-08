Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NEM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.42.

NEM traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,650,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,560. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.16. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,843.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,070 shares of company stock worth $1,871,414. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after buying an additional 23,820,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,659,525,000 after buying an additional 107,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973,929 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,975,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,507,000 after buying an additional 638,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,881,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after buying an additional 75,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

