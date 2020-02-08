Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Down 13.2%

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)’s stock price traded down 13.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.48, 1,827,326 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 886,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $483.56 million, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 15,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 855,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $37,300.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

