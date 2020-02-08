NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) and Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II (NASDAQ:MUH) Head to Head Contrast

NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) and Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II (NYSE:MUH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

NeXt Innovation has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

35.8% of NeXt Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NeXt Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeXt Innovation and Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeXt Innovation $1.62 million 84.28 $890,000.00 ($0.37) -18.68 Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeXt Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II.

Profitability

This table compares NeXt Innovation and Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeXt Innovation 697.12% -3.34% -1.94% Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NeXt Innovation and Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeXt Innovation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeXt Innovation currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.72%. Given NeXt Innovation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeXt Innovation is more favorable than Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II.

Summary

NeXt Innovation beats Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeXt Innovation Company Profile

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. was formed on February 27, 1998 and is domiciled in the United States.

