NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NXTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on NextCure in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NextCure in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextCure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

NXTC stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.23. 272,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.00 and a quick ratio of 15.00. NextCure has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,512,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,993,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextCure by 648.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 360,924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,364,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in NextCure during the second quarter worth about $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

