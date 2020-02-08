NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Raised by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.7% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Security National Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 11,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.54. 1,573,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.41. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $181.02 and a twelve month high of $271.65. The company has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

