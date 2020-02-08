NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NGL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.83. 976,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGL. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $505,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

