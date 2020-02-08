Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ NICK opened at $8.14 on Friday. Nicholas Financial has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.

In other Nicholas Financial news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp acquired 20,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $196,106.40. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 15,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $141,267.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

