Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NCBS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.67.

NCBS stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $666.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.87. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $75.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 11.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 18,105 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $1,277,850.90. Also, EVP Michael E. Daniels sold 10,818 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $763,534.44. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 87.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

