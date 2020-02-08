Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Nike by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Nike in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 8.2% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Nike by 32.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.44. 4,110,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,936,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.49.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.