Niobium Coin Market Cap Achieves $1.25 Million (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $1,845.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.35 or 0.03497039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00223501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00131913 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.