Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS NTTYY opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.20.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.72 billion during the quarter. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business.

