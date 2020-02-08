Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Shares of Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $9.98, approximately 528,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 210,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

NIU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $741.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.88%. Analysts forecast that Niu Technologies – will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,465,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,347,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

