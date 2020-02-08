Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.22-0.33 EPS and its FY20 guidance to EUR0.20-0.30 EPS.

NOK stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOK shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

