Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Trading Up 3%

Non-Standard Finance PLC (LON:NSF)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), approximately 1,266,762 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 894% from the average daily volume of 127,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.10 ($0.40).

A number of research analysts have commented on NSF shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.62. The company has a market cap of $97.95 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29.

In related news, insider Jono Gillespie purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,677.98). Also, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 37,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £8,644.55 ($11,371.42).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

