Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.62. Noranda Income Fund shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 6,980 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.47 million and a P/E ratio of -6.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.99.

Noranda Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:NIF.UN)

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

