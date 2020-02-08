Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.18. 2,228,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,507. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.07. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $166.57 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.