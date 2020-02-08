Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $40.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRIM. ValuEngine lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $246.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

