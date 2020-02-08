Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NWPX. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:NWPX traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $33.88. 69,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 36.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 35.2% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

