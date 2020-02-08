NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 18th

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

NortonLifeLock has a payout ratio of 72.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NortonLifeLock to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

NLOK stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLOK. Barclays upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

