Norwest Venture Partners XII LP Takes Position in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Norwest Venture Partners XII LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,952,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,438,000. Health Catalyst accounts for approximately 100.0% of Norwest Venture Partners XII LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP owned 8.07% of Health Catalyst as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. 303,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,775. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.77 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

