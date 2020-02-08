Novatek PAO (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novatek PAO (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $204.00 price objective on the stock.
OTCMKTS NOVKY remained flat at $$175.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.95. Novatek PAO has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $220.50.
Novatek PAO Company Profile
