Novatek PAO (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novatek PAO (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $204.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS NOVKY remained flat at $$175.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.95. Novatek PAO has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $220.50.

Novatek PAO Company Profile

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, and petrol.

