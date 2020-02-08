NPCoin (NPC) Market Cap Reaches $7.09 Million

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0978 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and $2,066.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

