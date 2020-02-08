Numis Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CAPC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 301 ($3.96) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 251.18 ($3.30).

CAPC stock opened at GBX 240.30 ($3.16) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 255.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 237.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 275 ($3.62).

In related news, insider Ian Hawksworth sold 215,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £543,495.96 ($714,938.12).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

