NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.64. 645,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,385. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 86.64%.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 582.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

