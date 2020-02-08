O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

O2Micro International stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.77.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of O2Micro International worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

