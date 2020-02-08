Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 917,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 36,837 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $201,498.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,962,713.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 77,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $421,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,114,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and have sold 1,000,820 shares valued at $5,343,549. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,574 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

