Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 990,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,338,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 75.92%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.