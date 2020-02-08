Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

OBSV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Obseva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Obseva from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Obseva currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ:OBSV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,123. The company has a market capitalization of $178.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.51. Obseva has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. As a group, analysts predict that Obseva will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Obseva by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 137,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Obseva by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obseva during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obseva during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Obseva by 1,838.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

