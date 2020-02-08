Obyte Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,794.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $18.57 million and approximately $5,794.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Obyte has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.12 or 0.00257181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.39 or 0.03014000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00217677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00033448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00129602 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003190 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,229 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

