OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OCADO GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of OCDDY traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $32.44. 1,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -180.22 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. OCADO GRP PLC/S has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $39.85.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

