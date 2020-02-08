Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Trading Down 6.4%

Octopus Titan VCT PLC (LON:OTV2)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 85.50 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.14), approximately 12,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 4,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.40 ($1.22).

The stock has a market cap of $800.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.90.

About Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2)

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early stage development and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.