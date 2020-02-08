Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 5.6%

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares traded down 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51, 1,864,526 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,423,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri acquired 406,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $138,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,420. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Junge Zhang acquired 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,071.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,196,000 shares of company stock worth $421,790. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocugen stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,626.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,541 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.81% of Ocugen worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.