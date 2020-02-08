Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $669,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 195,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,920. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

