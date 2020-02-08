Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.67.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,154. Okta has a 1 year low of $70.44 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $386,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total value of $5,974,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,532 shares of company stock worth $35,527,166. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 180.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth about $2,424,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Okta by 43.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in Okta by 13.7% in the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.