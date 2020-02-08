Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE ORI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.04. 1,196,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,408. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Old Republic International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,972,000 after buying an additional 612,203 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Old Republic International by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

