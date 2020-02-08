OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, reports. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCPNY opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.65. OLYMPUS CORP/S has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

